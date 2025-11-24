Left Menu

England Rugby Triumphs: A New Era of Success

England's rugby team, under coach Steve Borthwick, has achieved an impressive turnaround, securing 11 consecutive victories since a defeat by Ireland. Their recent win over Argentina marks a clean sweep of the Autumn Internationals, positioning them favorably ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The team's depth and strategic improvements promise continued success.

Updated: 24-11-2025 17:45 IST
In a remarkable turnaround, England's rugby team has risen to third place in the world rankings following an impressive 11-match winning streak under coach Steve Borthwick. Their recent victory over Argentina capped off a flawless performance in the Autumn Internationals, the first of its kind since 2016.

This latest win, though narrowly achieved with a 27-23 scoreline, signifies the team's growth and strategic development. Overcoming a robust fightback from Argentina's Pumas, England demonstrated resilience and maturity, traits Borthwick has diligently cultivated in the squad.

As they prepare for the upcoming Six Nations, England boasts a deep pool of talented players, with competition intensifying across all positions. With promising performances by players like Max Ojomoh, England looks set to reclaim their place as a dominant force in international rugby, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.

