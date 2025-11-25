Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid: Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games is set for approval in Glasgow, positioning Ahmedabad as a global sports hub. The decision reflects India's sporting legacy and infrastructure upgrade. Competing against Nigeria, India aims to host the Olympics in 2036, with ambitious plans for a grand event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to secure hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with formal approval expected at Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow. The event, marking this significant milestone in India's drive to become a global sports hub, will highlight Ahmedabad's upgraded infrastructure.

Facing competition from Nigeria's Abuja, India emerged as the favored candidate, promising grandeur in hosting. Representatives of Commonwealth Sport appreciated India's Commonwealth Games success, finishing fourth at Birmingham 2022. This decision not only promotes India's sporting heritage but also aligns with its plan to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

India's bid presentation will outline grand plans for the event, with infrastructure projects like the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave underway. India promises a diverse 2030 CWG, including traditional sports, rectifying Glasgow's trimmed 2026 event. The announcement will be a landmark moment for India's sporting future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

