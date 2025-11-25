Nick Kyrgios: Aims for Australian Open Comeback

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has announced plans to participate in next year's Australian Open by joining the Kooyong Classic warm-up event. The 30-year-old has struggled with serious injuries and played only five singles matches in 2025.

Currently ranked 666th globally with no protective ranking, Kyrgios will need wildcards for ATP warm-up events and the Grand Slam itself. His popularity and past successes make it likely that such wildcards will be granted.

In addition to the Kooyong Classic, Kyrgios is scheduled for other exhibition matches, including a December showdown in Dubai against Aryna Sabalenka. The Kooyong Classic will take place shortly before the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

