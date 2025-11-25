Left Menu

Broad's Bold Strategy: Frustrating Head in the Ashes Battle

Stuart Broad suggests England's bowlers should create pressure on Australia's Travis Head to exploit his aggressive batting style. In a surprise move during the Ashes, Broad emphasizes varied tactics to disrupt Head's rhythm, essential for England to reclaim momentum in the series against Australia.

Updated: 25-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:34 IST
Travis Head. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the high-stakes Ashes showdown, former England pacer Stuart Broad has advised the national team's bowlers to strategically antagonize Australian opener Travis Head. Broad insists that creating pressure could lead Head, known for his dynamic batting, to act rashly, benefitting England in the ongoing series.

Broad's remarks come after Head's explosive performance in Perth, where he struck a blistering 123 off just 83 balls. This effort propelled Australia to chase down a daunting total with ease, dealing a psychological blow to England's 'Bazball' strategies. Broad suggests that the English bowlers were too eager, losing patience, and calls for a change in approach as the series unfolds.

By getting Head off strike and tightly bowling at Marnus Labuschagne, Broad believes England could disrupt Head's rhythm. With the second Test on the horizon, the English camp, including captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, aims to regroup and craft new strategies to counter Australia's formidable batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

