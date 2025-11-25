Cricket Stars Set for Historic WPL Auction as Teams Eye Top Talent
The Women's Premier League (WPL) is set for an exciting auction featuring international and Indian cricket talent. A total of 277 players, including stars like Deepti Sharma and Laura Wolvaardt, will be up for bidding as five teams compete to fill 73 available slots for the upcoming tournament.
International cricket stars are poised to captivate audiences at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction, occurring this Wednesday. Notable players such as Laura Wolvaardt and Deepti Sharma are expected to spark intense bidding rounds. Homegrown talents Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani are also anticipated to attract competitive offers.
This landmark event features 277 players, with 194 from India and 83 international athletes. Franchises will vie for 73 total slots, aiming to secure a minimum squad size of 15, with a maximum of 18 players. Each team strategizes carefully, eyeing this season's emerging and established stars.
Among the principal contenders, India's World Cup standout Deepti Sharma stands out post-triumph. Additionally, major international names like retired Australian captain Meg Lanning and current skipper Alyssa Healy add allure to the auction. The league kicks off on January 7, marking a new chapter in women's cricket.
