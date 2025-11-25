Spain's Junior World Cup Aspirations: Confidence Brews Ahead of Prestigious Tournament
The Spanish team, two-time bronze medalists, exudes confidence ahead of the Junior World Cup. With strong preparations and a motivated squad, Spain's coach, Oriol Puig Torras, is optimistic. Japan's team is also ready, having trained alongside their senior counterparts. The event features competitive matches starting Friday.
Two-time bronze-medal winners Spain display confidence as they prepare for the Junior World Cup, with their coach affirming the team's readiness and motivation for the competition, set to start Friday.
The Spanish and Austrian squads touched down on Tuesday, while Japan and Chile arrived in Chennai for the event. Spain, placed in Pool D with Belgium, Namibia, and Egypt, will face Egypt in their opening match on Friday.
Japan enters their fourth Men's Junior World Cup, pooled with Argentina, China, and New Zealand in Pool C. They kick off their campaign against Argentina on Friday, with high hopes following extensive preparation alongside their senior team.
