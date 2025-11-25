Stubbs and de Zorzi Shine as South Africa Secures Commanding Lead Over India
Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi's resistance defied India's bowling attack as they secured a substantial lead for South Africa in the second innings, enhancing their dominance over India in the second Test. Jadeja and Sundar's efforts were commendable, but South Africa held a commanding position by lunch on day four.
In a compelling display of cricket, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi showcased resilience against India's spin bowlers, taking an imposing 508-run lead by lunch on the fourth day of the second Test.
Despite early breakthroughs by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who reduced South Africa to 77 for 3, Stubbs and de Zorzi stood firmly. Their resolute partnership added 101 runs, putting South Africa in a dominant position.
Jadeja's early wickets, including dismissals of Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram, initially unsettled the South African innings. However, Stubbs and de Zorzi's century stand turned the game around, solidifying South Africa's stronghold over India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
