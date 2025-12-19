Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Netherlands Forge Economic Path with JTIC

India and the Netherlands have established the Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) to enhance bilateral economic cooperation. This initiative, backed by a signed MoU, focuses on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and ensuring annual meetings alternately in both countries to foster collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:43 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Netherlands Forge Economic Path with JTIC
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India and the Netherlands have established the Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) aimed at bolstering bilateral economic cooperation. This announcement was made by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday.

The creation of the JTIC followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations. This committee is envisioned to serve as a critical mechanism for reviewing bilateral trade relations, promoting mutual investments, and tackling any investment and trade barriers. It aims to explore and expand collaborations in sectors of shared interest.

According to the terms of the MoU, the JTIC is set to convene annually, with meetings alternating between India and the Netherlands to ensure sustained and meaningful engagement. The JTIC will be co-chaired by senior officials from both countries' commerce departments, and will include government officials and designated members from both sides. Its primary objective is to identify and remove trade and investment obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025