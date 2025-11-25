Raina Defends Gambhir Amid India's Cricket Challenges

Suresh Raina, former Indian cricketer, has thrown his support behind national head coach Gautam Gambhir, dismissing claims that the team's recent Test failures are due to coaching faults.

Gambhir, under scrutiny as India risks another series loss, is credited by Raina for successes in smaller formats. Raina stresses that the responsibility for team performance lies predominantly with the players and highlights the complexities of transitioning between cricket formats.

Raina champions domestic cricket as key for selection and development while recognizing the contribution of softball cricket in fostering young talent. Looking forward to the upcoming ODI series, Raina anticipates stronger performances with the return of key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

