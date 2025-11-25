ISCL Jersey Launch Heralds New Era for Indian Softball Cricket

The Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL) marked a historic moment with the launch of its official jerseys and the introduction of team owners, signifying a breakthrough in India's sports realm. Organized by the Indian Softball Cricket Foundation (ISCF), the occasion welcomed 32 teams nationwide, including first-time participants from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, underscoring a significant stride towards truly national representation.

Franchise owners, players, dignitaries, and celebrities gathered to celebrate this landmark event. The unveiling of the official team jerseys was complemented by the introduction of team owners and the much-anticipated players list. Suresh Raina, ISCL's Brand Ambassador, underscored the league's commitment to drawing a wider audience to softball cricket and harnessing untapped talent.

ISCF Founder Gangadhar Raju highlighted the league's role in realizing the dreams of countless young players seeking recognition. He described the ISCL not merely as a tournament, but as a national movement to provide the sport with much-needed structure and visibility. Former IAS officer Anil Kumar BH and other prominent figures attended the event, reflecting ISCF's dedication to fostering grassroots talent following the success of earlier KSPL seasons.

