Raina Urges Indian Test Batsmen to Revive First-Class Tradition

Former cricketer Suresh Raina emphasizes the need for India's Test players to engage more in first-class cricket to enhance long-duration batting skills. Drawing parallels with past legends, Raina believes current players lack preparation against South Africa, leading to poor performance in the ongoing series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:12 IST
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an insightful critique, former India cricket stalwart Suresh Raina has called for Indian Test batsmen to increase their participation in first-class cricket. He argues this is crucial for developing the resilience required for long innings, mirroring the approach of greats like Laxman, Dravid, and Tendulkar.

As India struggles against South Africa in the current Test series, Raina highlights a deficiency in preparation, noting the lack of match play between tours. He suggests this gap has left India vulnerable, especially against spin. Speaking to ANI, Raina urged a return to rigorous practice to correct the frequent errors on display.

The southpaw observed that while India's spinners remain effective, the batsmen's application is lacking. Acknowledging the prowess of players like Simon Harmer from South Africa, Raina expressed concern over India's performance but remains optimistic about future improvements. India is currently placed precariously, needing 522 runs to equal South Africa's lead in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

