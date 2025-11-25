Jesse Lingard's Double Sinks Shanghai Port, Boosts FC Seoul's ACL Hopes

In a dynamic display of skill and strategy, Jesse Lingard netted twice to propel FC Seoul to a decisive 3-1 victory over Chinese champions Shanghai Port in Tuesday's Asian Champions League encounter.

Lingard's goals in the 48th and 77th minutes complemented an assist to Lucas Silva, strengthening Seoul's position in the race for the knockout stage. The South Korean team, now fourth in their group, looks poised to advance towards the tournament's final phases, set to resume in Saudi Arabia next April.

This latest victory highlights the team's effective game plan, as emphasized by Lingard, who credited the win to adherence to strategy and decisive teamwork. Meanwhile, Melbourne City and Machida Zelvia also celebrated wins, cementing their standings in a highly competitive league phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)