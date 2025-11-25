Left Menu

Jesse Lingard's Double Sinks Shanghai Port, Boosts FC Seoul's ACL Hopes

Jesse Lingard's two goals helped FC Seoul secure a 3-1 victory over Shanghai Port, advancing their position in the Asian Champions League. With contributions from Lucas Silva, Seoul now sits fourth, inching towards the elite knockout rounds. The win underscores Liberation's emphasis on strategic gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:17 IST
Jesse Lingard's Double Sinks Shanghai Port, Boosts FC Seoul's ACL Hopes
Jesse Lingard

In a dynamic display of skill and strategy, Jesse Lingard netted twice to propel FC Seoul to a decisive 3-1 victory over Chinese champions Shanghai Port in Tuesday's Asian Champions League encounter.

Lingard's goals in the 48th and 77th minutes complemented an assist to Lucas Silva, strengthening Seoul's position in the race for the knockout stage. The South Korean team, now fourth in their group, looks poised to advance towards the tournament's final phases, set to resume in Saudi Arabia next April.

This latest victory highlights the team's effective game plan, as emphasized by Lingard, who credited the win to adherence to strategy and decisive teamwork. Meanwhile, Melbourne City and Machida Zelvia also celebrated wins, cementing their standings in a highly competitive league phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025