Historic Rivals Set to Clash: India vs Pakistan in 2026 T20 World Cup

In a high-stakes sporting event, traditional cricketing rivals India and Pakistan are set to face off in Group A of the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. This much-anticipated match will occur on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, following the schedule release on Tuesday.

Pakistan will host all its matches in Sri Lanka as per an agreement between the BCCI and PCB. The reigning champions, India, will commence their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. Afterward, they will play Namibia in Delhi and then head to Colombo for their crucial match against Pakistan, concluding their league stage against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

Spanning across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, the tournament features 55 matches from February 7 to March 8. ICC chairman Jay Shah unveiled the schedule, marking the continuation of high-voltage cricketing action. The former captain and prolific scorer, Rohit Sharma, was named the tournament ambassador, celebrating his notable contributions to Indian cricket.

