Cricket's Grand Return: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Unveils Exciting Lineup and Venues

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on February 7, with co-hosts India facing the United States at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The tournament spans eight venues across India and Sri Lanka, culminating at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. Former champions Pakistan and West Indies also compete on day one.

Team India (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Excitement is building as India, co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, prepare to open their title defense against the United States at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 7. The match is part of an action-packed opening day, which also features former champions Pakistan and the West Indies, playing in Colombo and Kolkata, respectively.

The tournament, spanning eight venues, will culminate at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Other host venues include Chennai, New Delhi, and Kandy, promising a thrilling competition across the subcontinent. ICC officials and cricketing legends joined for the schedule unveiling in Mumbai, highlighting the passion and anticipation surrounding this global event.

In a compelling lineup, India and Pakistan are set to clash on February 15 in Colombo. ICC Chairman Jay Shah emphasized the unmatched passion for cricket in the region, while ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted the event's significance in promoting cricket worldwide. Rohit Sharma, a two-time champion, reminisced about past tournaments, expressing excitement for the upcoming spectacle.

