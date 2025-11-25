Nissanka's Heroics Propel Sri Lanka to Victory Over Zimbabwe
Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 98 led Sri Lanka to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 tri-series. Sri Lanka successfully chased down Zimbabwe's 146-5 with ease, powered by Nissanka's four sixes and 11 boundaries. The win keeps Sri Lanka's chances alive for qualifying for the final.
In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Pathum Nissanka smashed an unbeaten 98 to lead Sri Lanka to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 tri-series on Tuesday.
Nissanka's innings, decorated with four sixes and 11 boundaries, helped Sri Lanka chase down the target of 146-5 with 22 balls to spare. This impressive win marked Sri Lanka's first in the tournament, maintaining their hopes of reaching the final.
Sri Lanka's victory means they must now beat the host nation to secure a spot in the final, while Zimbabwe will be rooting for Pakistan, who have already qualified after three consecutive wins.
