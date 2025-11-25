Left Menu

Ronaldo Cleared for 2026 World Cup After FIFA Suspends Ban

Cristiano Ronaldo can play in the 2026 World Cup opening matches after FIFA suspended two games of his three-match ban. The ban was imposed due to a red card incident. Ronaldo will be on probation for a year, and any similar future offenses will activate the remaining suspension.

25-11-2025
In a significant development for Portugal's football squad, captain Cristiano Ronaldo is now cleared to participate in next year's World Cup opening matches. FIFA has decided to suspend the final two games of a three-match ban announced earlier this week.

Ronaldo was previously handed a red card for an on-field incident during Portugal's qualifier loss to Ireland, leading to a three-match suspension. However, the global football governing body has now suspended the remaining matches of the ban, placing Ronaldo under a one-year probation. If the Portuguese star repeats such conduct, the suspension may be reinstated immediately.

This decision provides a boost for Ronaldo as he eyes participation in his sixth World Cup, seeking the only major accolade missing from his illustrious career. With his participation secured, Portugal will hope for a strong showing when the tournament kicks off in North America in 2026.

