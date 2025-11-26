Left Menu

Palestine Triumphs Over Libya: Qualifies for Arab Cup Amidst Adversity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:54 IST
In a thrilling playoff match, Palestine triumphed over Libya 4-3 on penalties to earn a coveted place in the Arab Cup. This victory notably lifts spirits among Palestinians, following recent conflicts in Gaza. Palestine joins Qatar, Tunisia, and Syria in the tournament set to begin in December.

The all-important playoff, held in Doha, saw neither side break the deadlock during regular time, ending the game goalless before Palestine held steady in a nerve-wracking shootout. Coach Ihab Abu Jazar praised his team's resilience despite challenging circumstances.

More than just a competitive endeavor, Palestinian football stands as a beacon of hope and pride. Captain Musab Al-Battat emphasized the joy of making even a single Palestinian child smile, underscoring the team's broader mission to send powerful messages through the beautiful game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

