Guardiola's Gamble: City's Costly Champions League Setback

Pep Guardiola faced scrutiny after Manchester City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, following 10 changes to the squad. The latest result, marking back-to-back losses, has intensified questions about the tactical decisions made by the manager, particularly omitting key players such as top scorer Erling Haaland.

At halftime, Guardiola admitted his mistake, making three substitutions after Leverkusen took a 1-0 lead. Despite introducing Haaland later, City's fortunes didn't change, resulting in the season's fifth loss across all competitions and raising stakes for the upcoming match against Real Madrid.

Guardiola's rotation strategy, which followed a Premier League defeat to Newcastle, left City looking disjointed. This was the first time Haaland was left out of the starting lineup in major competitions this season, prompting Guardiola to reflect on his managerial choices.

