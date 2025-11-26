Left Menu

South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

South Africa claimed three key wickets during the final morning session against India in Guwahati, setting the stage for a potential series whitewash. India, struggling at 90-5, faced an uphill battle to avoid defeat in their home series as Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan prepared to resume post-tea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:43 IST
South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa made significant strides in the final morning of the second test against India in Guwahati, inching closer to a series win. With India at a precarious 90-5, they risk finishing the home series winless after the loss in Kolkata.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan were set to continue from post-tea, as India endeavored to stave off defeat against South Africa. Their chase for 549 proved challenging after losing early wickets, demanding resilience over three sessions.

Despite some reprieves, such as Sudharsan surviving a caught-behind call due to a no-ball, and Kuldeep Yadav's drop by Aiden Markram, India's batters struggled. Simon Harmer led South Africa's charge, and Markram's catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant underscored their fielding dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India
2
Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

 Global
3
Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery

Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape ...

 India
4
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025