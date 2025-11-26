South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

South Africa made significant strides in the final morning of the second test against India in Guwahati, inching closer to a series win. With India at a precarious 90-5, they risk finishing the home series winless after the loss in Kolkata.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan were set to continue from post-tea, as India endeavored to stave off defeat against South Africa. Their chase for 549 proved challenging after losing early wickets, demanding resilience over three sessions.

Despite some reprieves, such as Sudharsan surviving a caught-behind call due to a no-ball, and Kuldeep Yadav's drop by Aiden Markram, India's batters struggled. Simon Harmer led South Africa's charge, and Markram's catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant underscored their fielding dominance.

