Gambhir's Future as Coach Hangs in the Balance

After a resounding defeat against South Africa, India's cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir faces an uncertain future. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will decide his fate following the 2-0 Test series whitewash, leaving Gambhir under pressure from both fans and critics.

Standing firm, Gambhir pointed to past triumphs during his tenure, including victories in England and the Champions Trophy. However, he openly admitted to sharing the blame for recent failures, stating that the team's performance, particularly their collapse from 95/1 to 122/7, was unacceptable.

Gambhir's strategy, marked by frequent team changes and a focus on all-rounders, has drawn criticism. He argues that Test cricket requires resilient players with limited skills rather than flashy talents. This philosophy, some suggest, might be contributing to India's inconsistent performance under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)