Tragedy on the Court: Young Athlete's Dream Cut Short in Rohtak

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died in Rohtak, Haryana, after an iron pole from a basketball hoop fell on him. The incident was caught on CCTV and is under investigation. The Chief Minister is gathering details on this tragic accident, which took place during practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:09 IST
A national-level athlete's life came to a tragic end on a basketball court in Rohtak, Haryana, when an iron pole from a basketball hoop collapsed on him. The player, 16-year-old Hardik, was practicing on Tuesday when the horrific incident occurred, law enforcement sources confirmed.

CCTV footage captured the chilling moment when Hardik attempted to hang from the hoop, causing the pole to give way and fatally injure him. His fellow teammates sprang into action, rushing him to a nearby hospital, but their efforts were in vain as Hardik succumbed to his severe injuries, according to Lakhan Majra's local SHO, Samarjeet Singh.

As questions loom over the safety of the sports facilities, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hinted at a pending investigation to scrutinize the equipment's integrity. "We are in the process of collecting all necessary details to get to the root of this incident," he briefly commented to reporters.

