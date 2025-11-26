India's WTC Hopes Dashed by South Africa's Dominance

India's aspirations to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) finals were dealt a severe blow following an unexpected 0-2 series loss to South Africa, pushing them to the fifth spot in the rankings.

The significant 408-run defeat in the second Test in Guwahati emerged as India's largest defeat in terms of runs in Test cricket's five-day format. India's PCT dropped to 48.15, placing them below Pakistan.

While South Africa celebrated their first series triumph in India in 25 years, the Proteas improved their standing in the WTC, boosting their position to second, right behind leaders Australia.

