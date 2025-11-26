India's WTC Hopes Dashed by South Africa's Dominance
India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals were severely affected after South Africa's 2-0 series win. This result has pushed India to fifth place, with Pakistan overtaking them. South Africa's win marks their first Test series victory in India in 25 years, strengthening their standings.
India's aspirations to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) finals were dealt a severe blow following an unexpected 0-2 series loss to South Africa, pushing them to the fifth spot in the rankings.
The significant 408-run defeat in the second Test in Guwahati emerged as India's largest defeat in terms of runs in Test cricket's five-day format. India's PCT dropped to 48.15, placing them below Pakistan.
While South Africa celebrated their first series triumph in India in 25 years, the Proteas improved their standing in the WTC, boosting their position to second, right behind leaders Australia.
