Left Menu

India's WTC Hopes Dashed by South Africa's Dominance

India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship finals were severely affected after South Africa's 2-0 series win. This result has pushed India to fifth place, with Pakistan overtaking them. South Africa's win marks their first Test series victory in India in 25 years, strengthening their standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:06 IST
India's WTC Hopes Dashed by South Africa's Dominance
  • Country:
  • India

India's aspirations to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) finals were dealt a severe blow following an unexpected 0-2 series loss to South Africa, pushing them to the fifth spot in the rankings.

The significant 408-run defeat in the second Test in Guwahati emerged as India's largest defeat in terms of runs in Test cricket's five-day format. India's PCT dropped to 48.15, placing them below Pakistan.

While South Africa celebrated their first series triumph in India in 25 years, the Proteas improved their standing in the WTC, boosting their position to second, right behind leaders Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025