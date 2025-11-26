Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Address Post India's Crushing Defeat

In a post-match conference, Gautam Gambhir expressed dissatisfaction with India's defeat against South Africa, subtly criticizing Rishabh Pant's decision-making. Gambhir emphasized accountability and red ball cricket's importance, pointing to scheduling issues impacting performance. Despite defeats, he urged players to prioritize Test cricket, without blaming individuals directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:46 IST
Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Address Post India's Crushing Defeat
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Gambhir didn't hold back after India's 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test, suggesting dissatisfaction with stand-in captain Rishabh Pant's performance while refraining from pinpointing individuals for the defeat.

His fiery press conference highlighted the need for accountability and prioritization of Test cricket, emphasizing that mental toughness and team-first mentality were lacking.

Despite acknowledging scheduling challenges that impacted team preparation, Gambhir dismissed excuses, urging a balanced focus between red and white ball cricket and challenging players to remember their Test accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

Election Tensions and Gunfire Rattle Guinea-Bissau

 Global
2
Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil Nadu's Growth

Chief Minister Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi and BJP for Hindering Tamil N...

 India
3
Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

Indian Shuttlers Shine at Syed Modi International Super 300

 India
4
Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat Project

Sellwin Traders Partners with Patel Container India for 36% Stake in Gujarat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025