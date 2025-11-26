Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Address Post India's Crushing Defeat

Gautam Gambhir didn't hold back after India's 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test, suggesting dissatisfaction with stand-in captain Rishabh Pant's performance while refraining from pinpointing individuals for the defeat.

His fiery press conference highlighted the need for accountability and prioritization of Test cricket, emphasizing that mental toughness and team-first mentality were lacking.

Despite acknowledging scheduling challenges that impacted team preparation, Gambhir dismissed excuses, urging a balanced focus between red and white ball cricket and challenging players to remember their Test accomplishments.

