Ahmedabad Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A New Era for Indian Sports

The city of Ahmedabad has been selected to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant milestone in India's sporting history. This decision was confirmed during the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly, signaling the games' return to India after two decades since Delhi hosted them in 2010.

The assignment of hosting rights is a strategic boost for India's ambitions to hold the Olympics in 2036, as Ahmedabad has been rapidly upgrading its sports facilities. The city was chosen over Abuja, Nigeria, which has been deferred to host the 2034 edition. The planned Games will include 15 to 17 disciplines, with the possibility of adding new sports.

Athletics, swimming, and gymnastics are among the confirmed sports, with the city also preparing to host major events like the Asian Weightlifting Championship. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is under development and promises state-of-the-art infrastructure, including an athletes' village with a capacity of 3,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)