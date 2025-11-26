Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: India's Sporting Ambitions Soar

Ahmedabad has officially secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a historic return for the event to India after two decades. The decision was ratified at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly, underscoring India's growing clout on the global sporting stage. The announcement aligns with India's grand vision of becoming an Olympic host in 2036.

Efforts to transform Ahmedabad into a premier sports city have accelerated, with significant upgrades to its infrastructure. This includes the development of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and the Gujarat Police Academy, which are envisioned as world-class venues. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi emphasized the city's historic and modern amenities, making it an ideal host.

The hosting win comes as India fended off competition from Abuja, Nigeria, with the African city now being considered for the 2034 edition. Reflecting on past hosting experiences, such as the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, India is prepared to manage large-scale events efficiently. The country aims to be among the top sporting nations globally by 2047.

