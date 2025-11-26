India Clinches 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid
India has won the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, a milestone attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long efforts to develop world-class sports infrastructure. The decision was formalized at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow, marking India's return as a host after 20 years.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized this achievement as a reflection of Modi's mission to transform India into a global sports hub. Through focused efforts over the past decade, Modi has elevated the country's sports infrastructure to meet international standards.
The Commonwealth Sport's general assembly, which consists of 74 members, formally approved India's bid. Ahmedabad's candidacy was earlier recommended by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, paving the way for the 2030 Games to be held on Indian soil.
