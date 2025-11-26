India Clinches 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid

India has secured the rights to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, a significant achievement hailed as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary efforts. This marks a return for India as a host nation after 20 long years, as confirmed at a recent assembly in Glasgow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized this achievement as a reflection of Modi's mission to transform India into a global sports hub. Through focused efforts over the past decade, Modi has elevated the country's sports infrastructure to meet international standards.

The Commonwealth Sport's general assembly, which consists of 74 members, formally approved India's bid. Ahmedabad's candidacy was earlier recommended by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, paving the way for the 2030 Games to be held on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)