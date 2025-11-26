Neeru Dhanda and Aditya Bharadwaj Propel GNDU to Shotgun Success

In an impressive display of skill, trap shooters Neeru Dhanda and Aditya Bharadwaj propelled Guru Nanak Dev University to a triumphant sweep of all four shotgun medals during the Khelo India University Games. The event, held on Wednesday, saw the university's athletes dominate multiple events.

Neeru, the current Asian Shooting Championships gold medalist, secured her fourth individual gold with a stellar final score of 47. Her trio, including Manisha Keer and Nandika Singh, clinched team gold at the Jagatpur Shooting Range. Neeru expressed her determination to continue her winning streak, solidifying her standing in the sport.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj contributed to GNDU's medal haul by leading the men's trap team to victory. With standout performances across various disciplines, including cycling and wrestling, Guru Nanak Dev University secured a prominent position in the rankings, showcasing their athletic prowess in this prestigious competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)