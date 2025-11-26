Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Historic Victory for India

In a landmark announcement, Ahmedabad has been awarded the prestigious hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This decision marks a historic victory for Indian sports and reflects India's growing prominence on the global sporting stage.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed immense pride, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership in developing the state's world-class sports infrastructure, which includes the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. He emphasized Ahmedabad's capabilities with its state-of-the-art sports facilities and seamless connectivity.

The announcement was celebrated as a significant milestone for India, with the Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi calling it a testament to India's spirit of sportsmanship. The hosting rights were confirmed during the Commonwealth Sports' general assembly in Glasgow, placing India in a strong position as it looks towards potentially hosting the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)