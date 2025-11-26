Left Menu

Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Historic Victory for India

Ahmedabad has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a historic milestone for Indian sports. This achievement underscores India's growing prominence as a global sporting hub, driven by strong governmental support and world-class infrastructure development in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:14 IST
Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Historic Victory for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Ahmedabad has been awarded the prestigious hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This decision marks a historic victory for Indian sports and reflects India's growing prominence on the global sporting stage.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed immense pride, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership in developing the state's world-class sports infrastructure, which includes the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. He emphasized Ahmedabad's capabilities with its state-of-the-art sports facilities and seamless connectivity.

The announcement was celebrated as a significant milestone for India, with the Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi calling it a testament to India's spirit of sportsmanship. The hosting rights were confirmed during the Commonwealth Sports' general assembly in Glasgow, placing India in a strong position as it looks towards potentially hosting the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
2
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

 India
4
South Korea's Space Leap: Pioneering National Rocket Launch

South Korea's Space Leap: Pioneering National Rocket Launch

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025