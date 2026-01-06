Left Menu

Legacy of Suresh Kalmadi: A Chapter in Indian Sports

Suresh Kalmadi, the former president of the Indian Olympic Association, has passed away in Pune, according to IOA sources. His tenure marked significant contributions and controversies in Indian sports. His leadership period is remembered for both development and challenges within the sporting community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 09:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suresh Kalmadi, the former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has passed away in Pune. The announcement was confirmed by IOA sources.

Kalmadi's tenure as IOA president was characterized by significant achievements and controversies that left a lasting impact on Indian sports.

Despite challenges, his role in the development of sports in India remains pivotal, marking an era of both advancement and scrutiny.

