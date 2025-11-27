Top Sports Headlines: Key Developments in the World of Sports

In a series of sports updates, the New York Knicks will be without guard Landry Shamet for over a month due to a shoulder injury. ESPN reports that Shamet's condition will be reviewed in four weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been activated from injured reserve and is set to start against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals confirmed this move on social media, creating buzz with a video declaring, 'He's back.'

In baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays have landed free-agent pitcher Dylan Cease with a seven-year, $210 million contract, pending a physical. This acquisition strengthens their rotation after reaching the World Series last season.