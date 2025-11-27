Left Menu

Indian Test Cricket: Specialists Making a Comeback?

The Indian Test cricket team may soon shift its focus back to specialist players after a series defeat to South Africa. Key positions, especially number three, are open with new candidates like Gaikwad and Patidar being considered. Former selection policies are being reassessed for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's Test cricket team might be experiencing a strategic shift, with specialists expected to play a pivotal role in future lineups. This consideration arises from a recent series defeat against South Africa that has necessitated a reevaluation of key positions, particularly the crucial number three batter role.

Traditionally dominated by stalwarts like Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, the number three slot is currently unclaimed, as players like Karun Nair and B Sai Sudharsan have struggled to make it their own. As the team looks to bolster its lineup, selectors are revisiting the idea of relying on seasoned domestic talents such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, and Rinku Singh.

With experienced candidates showing promising first-class records, the selection committee is under pressure to align its strategy with performances rather than reputations. This pivot echoes the sentiment for a dependable middle-order to enhance the team's consistency, which was starkly highlighted during the recent series challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

