Revving Back: Formula E Eyes India Return Amid Market Momentum
Formula E is exploring opportunities to reintroduce its race in India after its removal from the calendar in 2023 due to a governmental shift in Telangana. Despite contractual issues, the massive automotive market in India remains crucial, with efforts ongoing to find suitable venues for future races.
Formula E, led by CEO Jeff Dodds, is actively seeking possibilities to bring its race back to India after a hiatus since 2023. The event was previously canceled following a political change in the Telangana government.
Despite these challenges, Dodds emphasizes India's significance to the championship due to its large population and passion for motorsports. With three major partners, including Mahindra and Jaguar-owned Tata, the organization aims to reestablish its presence.
While specifics on new venues remain undisclosed, Formula E remains committed to expanding its footprint in India's rapidly growing electric vehicle market, driven by extensive discussions spearheaded by their Chief Championship Officer about potential city hosts.