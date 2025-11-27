Left Menu

Revving Back: Formula E Eyes India Return Amid Market Momentum

Formula E is exploring opportunities to reintroduce its race in India after its removal from the calendar in 2023 due to a governmental shift in Telangana. Despite contractual issues, the massive automotive market in India remains crucial, with efforts ongoing to find suitable venues for future races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:22 IST
Revving Back: Formula E Eyes India Return Amid Market Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula E, led by CEO Jeff Dodds, is actively seeking possibilities to bring its race back to India after a hiatus since 2023. The event was previously canceled following a political change in the Telangana government.

Despite these challenges, Dodds emphasizes India's significance to the championship due to its large population and passion for motorsports. With three major partners, including Mahindra and Jaguar-owned Tata, the organization aims to reestablish its presence.

While specifics on new venues remain undisclosed, Formula E remains committed to expanding its footprint in India's rapidly growing electric vehicle market, driven by extensive discussions spearheaded by their Chief Championship Officer about potential city hosts.

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Ditwah Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh with Heavy Rains and Winds

Cyclone Ditwah Set to Hit Andhra Pradesh with Heavy Rains and Winds

 India
2
IAMPHENOM India 2025: Pioneering AI in HR

IAMPHENOM India 2025: Pioneering AI in HR

 Global
3
Unveiling the Hidden Triggers of Diabetes: Beyond Sugar

Unveiling the Hidden Triggers of Diabetes: Beyond Sugar

 India
4
Devastation in Sumatra: Cyclone Triggers Deadly Floods and Landslides

Devastation in Sumatra: Cyclone Triggers Deadly Floods and Landslides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025