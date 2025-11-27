Judicial Leaders Smash Competition at All India Judges Badminton Championship

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju are set to attend the opening of the All India Judges Badminton Championship. The event, spanning November 29 and 30, will be hosted at the Thyagraj Sports Complex, according to a recent statement.

In addition to the CJI and Rijiju, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Justice Vikram Nath, and chief justices from various high courts are expected to participate. The championship aims to foster camaraderie among the judiciary and will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony.

The championship is orchestrated by Abantika Deka, a former international badminton player. The closing ceremony on Sunday will be overseen by former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath, marking the end of the highly anticipated event.

(With inputs from agencies.)