Girls Shine Bright: Stellar Performances at US Kids India NCR Tour

In a dazzling display of talent, the girls stole the spotlight at the fifth leg of the US Kids India NCR Tour, held at the Classic Golf and Country Club. The tour showcased future stars producing impeccable under-par scores.

Noida's Naaysha Singh dominated the Girls 8 category with a flawless, bogey-free 9-hole round including birdies on the fourth and ninth holes. Equally impressive was Annika Chendira in the Girls 11-12 category, scoring five birdies against two birdies and a double bogey.

The day witnessed a nail-biting tie in the Girls 9-10 category, where Aaradhya Bhatnagar emerged victorious after a play-off against Aadya Kaushal. On the boys' side, notable performances were seen with Drona Singh Dhull achieving an even par 72 in Boys 11, overcoming an initial double bogey with subsequent birdies.

(With inputs from agencies.)