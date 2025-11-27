Left Menu

Girls Shine Bright: Stellar Performances at US Kids India NCR Tour

The girls outperformed at the fifth US Kids India NCR Tour's leg, showcasing exceptional under-par scores. Naaysha Singh excelled in Girls 8, while Annika Chendira led in Girls 11-12. Aaradhya Bhatnagar claimed victory in a tight play-off in the Girls 9-10 category. Boys also impressed, with Drona Singh Dhull shining brightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:16 IST
Girls Shine Bright: Stellar Performances at US Kids India NCR Tour
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of talent, the girls stole the spotlight at the fifth leg of the US Kids India NCR Tour, held at the Classic Golf and Country Club. The tour showcased future stars producing impeccable under-par scores.

Noida's Naaysha Singh dominated the Girls 8 category with a flawless, bogey-free 9-hole round including birdies on the fourth and ninth holes. Equally impressive was Annika Chendira in the Girls 11-12 category, scoring five birdies against two birdies and a double bogey.

The day witnessed a nail-biting tie in the Girls 9-10 category, where Aaradhya Bhatnagar emerged victorious after a play-off against Aadya Kaushal. On the boys' side, notable performances were seen with Drona Singh Dhull achieving an even par 72 in Boys 11, overcoming an initial double bogey with subsequent birdies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inferno Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise: Lives and Buildings in Ruin

Inferno Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise: Lives and Buildings in Ruin

 Global
2
JPMorgan Chase to Build Landmark Tower in London's Canary Wharf

JPMorgan Chase to Build Landmark Tower in London's Canary Wharf

 Global
3
Reshaping Pakistan's Growth: A Call for Economic Overhaul

Reshaping Pakistan's Growth: A Call for Economic Overhaul

 Pakistan
4
FIFA Teams Up with Swiss Government for West Bank Soccer Initiatives

FIFA Teams Up with Swiss Government for West Bank Soccer Initiatives

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025