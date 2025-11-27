Left Menu

Big Bucks and Big Names: A Glance at the 2026 WPL Mega Auction

The 2026 WPL mega auction saw Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma become the costliest purchase. UP Warriorz retained her using a Right to Match card for Rs 3.20 crore. Other notable purchases included Shree Charani, Laura Wolvaardt, and Amelia Kerr. Teams like UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Giants made strategic moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:25 IST
Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma became the costliest acquisition of the 2026 WPL mega auction, fetching a remarkable Rs 3.20 crore. The UP Warriorz utilized their Right to Match card to retain Sharma, making her the second-highest-paid Indian player in WPL history.

Mumbai Indians paid Rs 3 crore for New Zealand's all-rounder Amelia Kerr, while Delhi Capitals aggressively bid to secure stars like South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and West Indian Chinelle Henry. UP Warriorz demonstrated strategic financial prowess by strengthening their team with key players.

Notably, the auction saw intense bidding for seasoned players and new talent alike, with franchises like UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Giants focusing on building robust squads. The auction highlighted the evolving dynamics and significant investments in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

