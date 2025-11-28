Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Estudiantes Boycott Champ Ceremony

Estudiantes de La Plata faced suspensions after refusing to honor league champions Rosario Central. The protest occurred during the Clausura last-16 game, following a rule change that crowned Rosario champions. The AFA Disciplinary Tribunal issued penalties to players and President Veron for their actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:28 IST
Controversy Erupts as Estudiantes Boycott Champ Ceremony

Estudiantes de La Plata sparked controversy as they declined to form a guard of honor for newly crowned league champions Rosario Central. The protest was in response to a rule change declaring Rosario champions, despite previous regulations dictating a different outcome.

The decision by the Estudiantes players to turn their backs during the Clausura last-16 game led to disciplinary action. Estudiantes President Juan Sebastian Veron received a six-month suspension, while the participating players were banned for two matches, according to the AFA Disciplinary Tribunal.

The sanctions will take effect in the next tournament, allowing the players to compete in the quarter-finals against Central Cordoba. The Argentine Football Association clarified the staggered implementation of bans to maintain the competition's integrity. Reuters has contacted Estudiantes for further comment.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns

Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and Nationa...

 Global
2
Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

 Global
3
From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

 Global
4
Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025