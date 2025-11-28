Controversy Erupts as Estudiantes Boycott Champ Ceremony

Estudiantes de La Plata sparked controversy as they declined to form a guard of honor for newly crowned league champions Rosario Central. The protest was in response to a rule change declaring Rosario champions, despite previous regulations dictating a different outcome.

The decision by the Estudiantes players to turn their backs during the Clausura last-16 game led to disciplinary action. Estudiantes President Juan Sebastian Veron received a six-month suspension, while the participating players were banned for two matches, according to the AFA Disciplinary Tribunal.

The sanctions will take effect in the next tournament, allowing the players to compete in the quarter-finals against Central Cordoba. The Argentine Football Association clarified the staggered implementation of bans to maintain the competition's integrity. Reuters has contacted Estudiantes for further comment.