France Dominates and Bangladesh Shows Resilience in FIH Men's Junior World Cup

France demonstrated their prowess at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup, securing an 8-3 victory over Australia on Sunday. Arthur Morcrette's early penalty corner set the pace. Despite a brief Australian comeback, the French team quickly regained control, showcasing their dynamic attacking style.

Bangladesh impressed with a spirited comeback against Korea, overcoming a 0-3 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw. Amirul Islam's hat-trick played a pivotal role in keeping Bangladesh's quarterfinal hopes alive. Throughout the match, all goals were scored off penalty corners.

In Pool C, Japan clinched a 3-2 win over China, while Argentina and New Zealand ended in a 3-3 stalemate. These matches highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, with teams vying for crucial points.

