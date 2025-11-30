Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: Billy Bonds, West Ham United's Icon

Billy Bonds, West Ham United's all-time record appearance-maker and former manager, has passed away at 79. Bonds, a cherished figure in the club, captained them to FA Cup victories and was West Ham's longest-serving player. He remains a revered legend among fans and club members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:56 IST
In a heartfelt announcement, West Ham United paid tribute to Billy Bonds, who passed away at the age of 79. The legend is celebrated as the club's all-time record appearance-maker and a key figure in its history.

During his remarkable tenure from 1967 to 1988, Bonds played 799 games, captaining West Ham to two FA Cup victories. He also managed the team between 1990 and 1994, achieving two promotions to England's top division.

At Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool, an emotional tribute was paid, marking the significant impact Bonds had on the club and its supporters. Despite West Ham's 2-0 loss, the legacy of Billy Bonds was honored by both players and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

