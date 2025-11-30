Farewell to a Legend: Billy Bonds, West Ham United's Icon

In a heartfelt announcement, West Ham United paid tribute to Billy Bonds, who passed away at the age of 79. The legend is celebrated as the club's all-time record appearance-maker and a key figure in its history.

During his remarkable tenure from 1967 to 1988, Bonds played 799 games, captaining West Ham to two FA Cup victories. He also managed the team between 1990 and 1994, achieving two promotions to England's top division.

At Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool, an emotional tribute was paid, marking the significant impact Bonds had on the club and its supporters. Despite West Ham's 2-0 loss, the legacy of Billy Bonds was honored by both players and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)