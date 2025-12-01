Left Menu

Virat Kohli: Mastering the ODI Format with Skill and Strategy

Virat Kohli, after an impressive century against South Africa, confirmed he won't return to test or T20 internationals, focusing solely on ODIs. The 37-year-old showcased his skill with a historic knock, forming a key partnership with Rohit Sharma. Kohli emphasizes mental preparation and physical readiness.

Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will not be returning to test or Twenty20 internationals following his remarkable performance in India's 17-run victory over South Africa. Kohli, who scored 135 runs and guided India to success, focuses now exclusively on the 50-over format.

The former Indian captain, aged 37, defied expectations with his agility on the field, successfully running between wickets to score 49 runs, including 40 singles. This innings included a commendable 52nd ODI century, highlighting his on-going commitment to the sport.

Kohli, having retired from international T20s and test cricket, still actively participates in the Indian Premier League. He discusses the importance of mental preparedness and conserving energy, illustrating his dedication to the game. A critical 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma underscored his undiminished talent and strategic gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

