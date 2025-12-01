High-Stakes Finishes and Bid Withdrawals Shape Asian Football Week

In a thrilling week for Asian football, Japan international Mao Hosoya propelled Kashiwa Reysol to a crucial 3-1 victory against Albirex Niigata, keeping them in the J-League title race until the very last day. Kashiwa remains a point behind Kashima Antlers, who also secured a win over Tokyo Verdy.

In Australia, Sydney FC maintained their top spot in the A-League despite a 1-0 defeat by Western Sydney United. Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar climbed to the second position after a victory over Melbourne Victory, which suffered a setback in the standings.

Elsewhere, Suwon FC failed to escape the relegation playoff spots in the K-League following a 1-0 defeat to Gwangju FC, ensuring Ulsan narrowly avoided relegation. Additionally, the UAE withdrew its bid to host the 2031 Asian Cup finals amid other contenders competing for the opportunity.

