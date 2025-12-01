Flutter Entertainment India Backs Para-Sports Growth with INR 60 Lakh Commitment

Flutter Entertainment India LLP has announced a strategic partnership with the Aditya Mehta Foundation to advance the para-sports landscape in India. Committing Rs 60 lakh, Flutter aims to enhance the training infrastructure and adaptive equipment for Indian para-athletes preparing for elite international competitions.

The support will significantly bolster the foundation's efforts as it seeks to empower para-athletes with state-of-the-art resources and training opportunities. The partnership aligns with lofty aims, including ensuring India secures multiple slots for the Paralympics 2028, according to Aditya Mehta, founder of AMF.

The collaboration emphasizes the shared vision of both organizations in making sports accessible and inclusive, boosting competitive edge through upgraded gym facilities and specialized equipment. Flutter's investment reflects its dedication to high-quality sporting environments needed for athletes to reach top-tier performance levels.

