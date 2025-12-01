Left Menu

Flutter Entertainment India Backs Para-Sports Growth with INR 60 Lakh Commitment

Flutter Entertainment India partners with Aditya Mehta Foundation to bolster para-sports in India by investing INR 60 lakh. The collaboration focuses on training facilities and adaptive equipment for 15 para-athletes aspiring to compete in global events like the Paralympics 2028.

Flutter Entertainment India Backs Para-Sports Growth with INR 60 Lakh Commitment
Aditya Mehta (center). (Photo/AMF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flutter Entertainment India LLP has announced a strategic partnership with the Aditya Mehta Foundation to advance the para-sports landscape in India. Committing Rs 60 lakh, Flutter aims to enhance the training infrastructure and adaptive equipment for Indian para-athletes preparing for elite international competitions.

The support will significantly bolster the foundation's efforts as it seeks to empower para-athletes with state-of-the-art resources and training opportunities. The partnership aligns with lofty aims, including ensuring India secures multiple slots for the Paralympics 2028, according to Aditya Mehta, founder of AMF.

The collaboration emphasizes the shared vision of both organizations in making sports accessible and inclusive, boosting competitive edge through upgraded gym facilities and specialized equipment. Flutter's investment reflects its dedication to high-quality sporting environments needed for athletes to reach top-tier performance levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

