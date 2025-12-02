Left Menu

Motor racing-Hadjar replaces Tsunoda in Red Bull's 2026 lineup

Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has made a big impression in his debut season with sister team Racing Bulls including taking his first podium with third place in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August. British-born Lindblad, who also has Swedish nationality and Indian heritage through his mother, moves up from Formula Two to partner New Zealander Lawson and will be the sole rookie on the 2026 grid.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:42 IST
Motor racing-Hadjar replaces Tsunoda in Red Bull's 2026 lineup

Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate next season with Arvid Lindblad joining Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, the Formula One teams announced on Tuesday. Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has made a big impression in his debut season with sister team Racing Bulls including taking his first podium with third place in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

British-born Lindblad, who also has Swedish nationality and Indian heritage through his mother, moves up from Formula Two to partner New Zealander Lawson and will be the sole rookie on the 2026 grid. Tsunoda's departure leaves Formula One without a Japanese driver on the starting grid. Red Bull said he will remain in the team as reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11...

 India
2
Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

 India
3
BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta; Cong wins Sangam Vihar A ward in MCD bypolls.

BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha ...

 India
4
Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaligarh Refinery

Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaliga...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025