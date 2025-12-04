Marseille''s prolific attack faces in-form Lille in Ligue 1

— The two highest scoring teams in Ligue 1 face off on Friday when nine-time champion Marseille travels north to take on Lille.

Marseille missed the chance to move to the top of the standings last weekend after being held to a home draw. On a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions, it has another opportunity to take the lead with a win.

Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille sits third in the table, two points behind leader Lens. Lille is in fourth place, five points off the pace.

With 35 goals in 14 matches, Marseille boasts one of the best attacking records in Europe this season and its highest tally at this stage in the French top flight since 1970. Lille is also enjoying positive momentum, having won its past three matches across competitions.

Key matchups ========= Leader Lens plays at Nantes on Saturday on the back of a 2-1 win at Angers that moved the club to the top of the standings for the first time in 21 years.

Following its second loss of the season at Monaco, second-placed Paris Saint-Germain is at home against Rennes before a trip to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League next week.

Players to watch =========== Florian Thauvin's flair and efficiency have been crucial assets for Lens.

The 2018 World Cup winner is enjoying a revival since his return to the league from Italian side Udinese this summer. The 32-year-old winger has four goals, including a brace last weekend, and produced two assists.

His performances have earned him a recall for France following a six-year absence. If he continues to impress there are good chances he will be playing at another World Cup next summer.

"What is new today is being top of the league," Thauvin said. ''But it is way too early to get carried away. Will we be able to compete with PSG? We'll see." Who's out? ======= PSG said on Thursday that goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is still nursing a right ankle injury. Chevalier was injured in the loss against Monaco after a violent tackle from Lamine Camara. PSG is also missing Désiré Doué, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Beraldo.

Off the field ======== Nice made headlines for the wrong reasons this week after shocking acts of violence from its fans. After a sixth consecutive loss across all competitions on Sunday, players and staff were assaulted when they returned to the club's training and academy center.

The players have criticized the failure to guarantee their protection. "Given the context, the number of supporters present, and their obvious hostility, the measures put in place were largely insufficient to ensure the safety of the players, staff, and all those involved in the match," they said.

They also rued a perceived "lack of recognition of the seriousness of the situation, as well as the limited moral support — both individually and publicly — given to the players who were injured." Laurent Hottiaux, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, said on Thursday that "an appropriate security setup was put in place on Sunday evening as soon as he was informed of a risk of disturbance upon the arrival of the OGC Nice bus." Nice faces Angers at home on Sunday.

"Security arrangements will also take into account the particular risks of disturbances between supporters and members of the OGC Nice club," the prefecture said.

