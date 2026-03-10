Zelenskiy Grills Budapest Over Alleged 'Banditry'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Hungary of 'banditry' following the seizure of a Ukrainian bank transport. The incident involved cash and gold, and the temporary detention of the crew. Zelenskiy urged European leaders to speak up against Budapest’s actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:38 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled serious allegations against Hungary, accusing Budapest of 'banditry' following the seizure of a Ukrainian bank transport.
The transport, carrying tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold, was seized, and its Ukrainian crew was temporarily detained.
In a statement circulated via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy called on European leaders to break their silence over Hungary's actions, seeking broader support against what he perceives as unjust behavior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Trump's Envoy Seeks Bolsonaro Visit
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel Launch Most Intense Strikes on Iran
Beirut Under Siege: Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Intensify Strikes
Poland's Military Funding: Gold, Euros, and Political Tensions