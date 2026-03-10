Left Menu

Zelenskiy Grills Budapest Over Alleged 'Banditry'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Hungary of 'banditry' following the seizure of a Ukrainian bank transport. The incident involved cash and gold, and the temporary detention of the crew. Zelenskiy urged European leaders to speak up against Budapest’s actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled serious allegations against Hungary, accusing Budapest of 'banditry' following the seizure of a Ukrainian bank transport.

The transport, carrying tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold, was seized, and its Ukrainian crew was temporarily detained.

In a statement circulated via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy called on European leaders to break their silence over Hungary's actions, seeking broader support against what he perceives as unjust behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

