Zelenskiy Grills Budapest Over Alleged 'Banditry'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has leveled serious allegations against Hungary, accusing Budapest of 'banditry' following the seizure of a Ukrainian bank transport.

The transport, carrying tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold, was seized, and its Ukrainian crew was temporarily detained.

In a statement circulated via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy called on European leaders to break their silence over Hungary's actions, seeking broader support against what he perceives as unjust behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)