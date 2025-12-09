Left Menu

Ritik Sharma's Remarkable Rise: From Gurdaspur to KIUG Glory

Ritik Sharma's journey from a remote district of Punjab to sweeping victories at the Khelo India University Games reflects his dedication to judo. Despite setbacks at the Asian Championships and challenges in accessing sparring partners, he is poised for further success, eyeing a spot in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:29 IST
Ritik Sharma's Remarkable Rise: From Gurdaspur to KIUG Glory
Judoka Ritik Sharma after winning gold medal at Khelo India University Games 2025 (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ritik Sharma, a promising judoka from Punjab, has marked his ascent in the sport with an inspiring performance at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Rajasthan 2025. Competing for Lovely Professional University (LPU), Sharma clinched his third gold medal in four appearances, solidifying his standing in Indian judo.

In a remarkable comeback, Sharma rebounded from a first-round defeat at the Asian Open Championships in Hong Kong to dominate the men's +100kg category. He defeated long-time rival Yash Ghangas, underscoring the intense competition that dates back to their days at the same SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bhopal.

Born in Gurdaspur, a remote border district in Punjab, Sharma's early years were devoid of ample sporting facilities. However, his passion for judo flourished in 2015 at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh JFI coaching centre, shaping his path to success. Despite challenges such as limited sparring opportunities, Sharma remains undeterred, setting his sights on the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025