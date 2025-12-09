Ritik Sharma's Remarkable Rise: From Gurdaspur to KIUG Glory

Ritik Sharma, a promising judoka from Punjab, has marked his ascent in the sport with an inspiring performance at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Rajasthan 2025. Competing for Lovely Professional University (LPU), Sharma clinched his third gold medal in four appearances, solidifying his standing in Indian judo.

In a remarkable comeback, Sharma rebounded from a first-round defeat at the Asian Open Championships in Hong Kong to dominate the men's +100kg category. He defeated long-time rival Yash Ghangas, underscoring the intense competition that dates back to their days at the same SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bhopal.

Born in Gurdaspur, a remote border district in Punjab, Sharma's early years were devoid of ample sporting facilities. However, his passion for judo flourished in 2015 at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh JFI coaching centre, shaping his path to success. Despite challenges such as limited sparring opportunities, Sharma remains undeterred, setting his sights on the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

