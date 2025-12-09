Dramatic Draws and Penalty Drama Define Asian Champions League Clash

Vissel Kobe ended their Asian Champions League match in a 2-2 draw against Chengdu Rongcheng, culminating Takayuki Yoshida's managerial stint. The game saw Yoshinori Muto score the opener for Kobe, only for Chengdu's Felipe to level. A last-minute penalty from Daiju Sasaki ensured fair division of points.

Yoshida's announcement last week to step down after securing J-League titles in 2023 and 2024 adds context to this concluding chapter of his tenure. Kobe's efforts left them atop the eastern league standings, two points clear of Machida Zelvia following their win over Ulsan HD.

Elsewhere in the competition, Johor Darul Ta'zim's draw with Shanghai Port keeps them sixth, while a late penalty saw Buriram United and Gangwon FC share spoils at 2-2 in Thailand. Top-staged finishers will progress to the final stages hosted in Saudi Arabia next April.

