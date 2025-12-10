Left Menu

Tatjana Haenni Makes History as Bundesliga's First Female CEO

Tatjana Haenni has become the first female CEO of a Bundesliga club, being appointed at RB Leipzig. Following a prominent football administration career, she will start her role in January 2026. Haenni aims to leverage her expertise to build on RB Leipzig's successes and help achieve the club's goals.

Updated: 10-12-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Tatjana Haenni, a former Switzerland international and seasoned football administrator, has been named the first female CEO of a Bundesliga club, after RB Leipzig appointed her to the position. Haenni's extensive career includes pivotal roles with FIFA and the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.

Prior to her new role, Haenni led women's football initiatives at the Swiss football association. Oliver Mintzlaff, RB Leipzig's supervisory board chair, praised her remarkable expertise and strategic insight, which impressed the board and committees during discussions.

Haenni will officially start on January 1, 2026. The club, currently second in the Bundesliga, eyes strengthening its mission with Haenni's leadership. Haenni is eager to begin and enhance the club's already successful trajectory to meet its ambitious goals.

