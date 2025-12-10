Tatjana Haenni Makes History as Bundesliga's First Female CEO
Tatjana Haenni has become the first female CEO of a Bundesliga club, being appointed at RB Leipzig. Following a prominent football administration career, she will start her role in January 2026. Haenni aims to leverage her expertise to build on RB Leipzig's successes and help achieve the club's goals.
- Country:
- Germany
Tatjana Haenni, a former Switzerland international and seasoned football administrator, has been named the first female CEO of a Bundesliga club, after RB Leipzig appointed her to the position. Haenni's extensive career includes pivotal roles with FIFA and the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.
Prior to her new role, Haenni led women's football initiatives at the Swiss football association. Oliver Mintzlaff, RB Leipzig's supervisory board chair, praised her remarkable expertise and strategic insight, which impressed the board and committees during discussions.
Haenni will officially start on January 1, 2026. The club, currently second in the Bundesliga, eyes strengthening its mission with Haenni's leadership. Haenni is eager to begin and enhance the club's already successful trajectory to meet its ambitious goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EFA Seeks FIFA Intervention on LGBTQ+ Activities at World Cup 'Pride Match'
Comoros Faces FIFA Setback in African Cup of Nations
FIFA Introduces Universal Hydration Breaks for 2026 World Cup
FIFA Implements Mandatory Hydration Breaks for 2026 World Cup
Trump Awarded FIFA Peace Prize as World Cup Drama Unfolds