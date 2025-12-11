Lindsey Vonn Eyes Historic Olympic Comeback at 41

Alpine ski icon Lindsey Vonn has expressed her readiness for an extraordinary Olympic return at the age of 41, following six years out of competitions and successful knee surgery. The American athlete, known for her 2010 Olympic downhill victory, stated she's in the best physical condition of her life.

Speaking in St Moritz, Vonn, a four-time overall World Cup champion with 82 wins, highlighted the rigorous preparation that has brought her stronger and fitter to the World Cup season. She focused on physical fitness and equipment optimization, crediting her return to her prime to these dedicated efforts.

The driven athlete, excited about the potential Olympic return at Cortina d'Ampezzo, explained the personal significance of the venue. Vonn emphasized a tactical approach to racing, refuting any perceptions of recklessness, as she aims to become the oldest woman to medal in Olympic Alpine skiing.

