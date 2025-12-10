Left Menu

Thrilling Triumph: Germany Clinches Eighth FIH Junior World Cup Title

Germany reclaimed their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title with a 3-2 victory over Spain in a tightly contested shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Hosts India secured the bronze medal by defeating Argentina. Belgium finished fifth after a shoot-out win over Netherlands, and France took seventh place by beating New Zealand.

Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:05 IST
  • India

Defending champions Germany secured their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title, overcoming a determined Spanish side with a 3-2 victory in a nail-biting shoot-out after drawing 1-1 in regulation time.

The Germans, led by Justus Warweg's impressive 26th-minute field goal, faced a challenge when Spain's Nicolas Mustaros equalized in the 33rd minute.

Despite ample opportunities, neither team could break the deadlock, pushing the game to a shoot-out where Germany eventually prevailed.

