Thrilling Triumph: Germany Clinches Eighth FIH Junior World Cup Title

Defending champions Germany secured their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title, overcoming a determined Spanish side with a 3-2 victory in a nail-biting shoot-out after drawing 1-1 in regulation time.

The Germans, led by Justus Warweg's impressive 26th-minute field goal, faced a challenge when Spain's Nicolas Mustaros equalized in the 33rd minute.

Despite ample opportunities, neither team could break the deadlock, pushing the game to a shoot-out where Germany eventually prevailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)