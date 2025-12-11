Seattle World Cup 'Pride Match' Sparks Global Tensions

World Cup organisers in Seattle announced on Wednesday that their planned Pride events will proceed outside a June match between Egypt and Iran, despite objections from sports officials in both nations where homosexuality is illegal. The event on June 26, dubbed the 'Pride Match', is set to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights and align with Seattle's annual Pride Weekend.

Organisers clarified that their events are situated outside the 72,000-seat Seattle Stadium. "SeattleFWC26 is moving forward as planned with our community programming," stated Hana Tadesse, vice president of communications. The stadium events are under FIFA's control, not the local committee's, she emphasized.

The situation underscores tensions between FIFA's inclusivity rules and the cultural norms of participating nations. Efforts by Egypt and Iran to halt LGBTQ+ activities highlight this conflict. This mirrors the previous controversy over 'OneLove' armbands during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where players faced potential penalties for advocating LGBTQ+ rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)